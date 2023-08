COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO. — NorthPeak Commercial Advisors has arranged the purchase of a retail space located at 4425 Buckingham Drive in Colorado Springs. The asset traded for $2.6 million, or $1,100 per square foot.

The property features 2,347 square feet of retail space, which a Dunkin location currently occupies. Matt Lewallen and Kevin Calame of NorthPeak Commercial Advisors represented the buyer in the deal. Further details were not disclosed.