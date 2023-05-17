NorthPeak Commercial Advisors Negotiates $10M Sale of Historic Apartment Buildings in Denver

DENVER — NorthPeak Commercial Advisors has brokered the sale of two apartment buildings at 1410 N. Marion St. and 1321 E. 14th Ave. in Denver.

An undisclosed investment group bought the properties for $10 million.

According to Apartments.com, the buildings were built in 1896 and rise three stories. The buyer is planning to renovate all 40 units.

Greg Johnson and Conner Piretti represented the buyer and seller in this transaction. The seller, which owned the property for 40 years prior to the sale, was not disclosed.