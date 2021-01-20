NorthPeak Commercial Advisors Negotiates $5.1M Sale of Cedar Ridge Apartments in Colorado Springs

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Multifamily, Western

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO. — NorthPeak Commercial Advisors, formerly AQYRE REA, has brokered the sale of Cedar Ridge Apartments in Colorado Springs. Keith Hardy, Joe Hornstein and Scott Fetter of NorthPeak represented both undisclosed parties in the $5.1 million, or $105,102 per unit, transaction.

Located at 3349-3363 E. Fountain Blvd., the 42,580-square-foot community features 49 apartments.