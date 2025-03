DENVER — NorthPeak Commercial Advisors has directed the sale of The Patrician, an apartment property at 1075 Corona St. in Denver. The asset traded for $10.8 million. Built in 1955, The Patrician offers 36 over-sized apartments, a 23-car underground garage and a landscaped courtyard. Greg Johnson and Conner Piretti of NorthPeak Commercial handled the transaction on behalf of the undisclosed buyer and seller.