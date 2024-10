DENVER — NorthPeak Commercial Advisors has brokered the sale of an apartment building located at 4630 E. Ashbury Circle in Denver. The 12-unit asset traded for $2.4 million, or $197,916 per unit. The names of the seller and buyer were not released.

Jack Sherman and Hunter Schaefer of NorthPeak Commercial Advisors represented the seller, while Kevin Calame and Matt Lewallen, also with NorthPeak, represented the buyer in the deal.