NorthPeak Commercial Brokers $2.3M Sale of Apartment Complex in Denver

The apartment building at 551 S. Farifax St. in Denver, Colo., features 13 residences. (Image courtesy of CoStar)

DENVER — NorthPeak Commercial Advisors has arranged the sale of an apartment complex located at 551 S. Fairfax St. in Denver. The 13-unit asset traded for $2.3 million, or $180,769 per unit. The names of the seller and buyer were not released.

Hunter Schaefer, Jack Sherman and Dan Hawthorne of NorthPeak Commercial represented the buyer and seller in the deal.