DENVER — NorthPeak Commercial Advisors has negotiated the sale of a multifamily property, located at 245 Bannock St. in Denver. The asset traded for $3.7 million, or $244,333 per unit.

The 11,019-square-foot building feature 15 apartments.

Joe Hornstein and Scott Fetter of NorthPeak represented the undisclosed seller, while Kevin Calame and Matt Lewallen of NorthPeak represented the undisclosed buyer in the transaction.