Located at 1000 S. Logan St. in Denver, the multifamily property features 20 courtyard apartments and 15 individual garages.
NorthPeak Commercial Brokers $4.1M Sale of Apartment Complex in Denver

by Amy Works

DENVER, COLO. — NorthPeak Commercial Advisors has arranged the sale of a multifamily property, located at 1000 S. Logan St. in Denver. The asset traded for $4.1 million, or $206,250 per unit.

Greg Johnson, Connor Piretti and David Barocas of NorthPeak Commercial Advisors represented the undisclosed seller, while Jason Koch of Capstone Communities represented the undisclosed buyer in the deal.

Built in 1938, the property features 20 courtyard apartments and 15 individual garages situated on a 30,430 square feet lot. The buyer plans to develop a new multifamily project on the site that is scheduled for completion in 2026.

