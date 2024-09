DENVER — NorthPeak Commercial Advisors has arranged the acquisition of two multifamily buildings in Denver. The assets traded for $4 million, or $181,818 per unit. The names of the seller and buyer were not released.

Located at 1050-1058 Pearl St., the properties offer 22 apartments in total across 17,258 square feet in space.

Dan Hawthorne of NorthPeak Commercial Advisors represented the undisclosed buyer in the deal.