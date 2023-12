LEADVILLE, COLO. — NorthPeak Commercial Advisors has arranged the sale of an apartment building located at 921 Mount Massive Drive in Leadville, approximately 100 miles southwest of Denver. The asset traded for $7 million, or $250,000 per unit. The names of the buyer and seller were not released.

Joe Hornstein and Scott Fetter of NorthPeak Commercial Advisors represented the buyer and seller in the transaction.

The 26,040-square-foot apartment building features 28 units.