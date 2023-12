GLENWOOD SPRINGS, COLO. — NorthPeak Commercial Advisors has arranged the sale of a multifamily property located at 228 Auburn Ridge Lane in Glenwood Springs, a resort city approximately midway between Denver and the Utah border.

The property traded for $8.2 million, or $171,875 per unit. The 30,376-square-foot asset features 48 apartments.

Kevin Calame and Matt Lewallen of NorthPeak handled the transaction.