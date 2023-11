DENVER — NorthPeak Commercial Advisors has negotiated the sale of an office building located at 1638-1640 Logan St. in Denver. The asset traded for $1.2 million, or $221 per square foot.

The undisclosed buyer plans to add a coffee shop to the first floor of the 5,657-square-foot building and keep the existing office tenants on the upper floors.

Joe Hornstein and Scott Fetter of NorthPeak Commercial Advisors represented the undisclosed seller in the deal.