DENVER — NorthPeak Commercial Advisors has brokered the sale of The Glenwood, a 24-unit multifamily property located at 1280 Albion St. in Denver. The sales price was $6.1 million, or $254,166 per unit. Greg Johnson and Connor Piretti of NorthPeak Commercial Advisors represented the seller in the transaction, and Compass Realty represented the buyer. Both parties requested anonymity.