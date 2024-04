AURORA, COLO. — NorthPeak Commercial Advisors has arranged the acquisition of an office building in Aurora, a suburb east of Denver. The asset traded for $1 million. The names of the seller and buyer were not released.

Located at 14100 E. Evans Ave., the property features 5,092 square feet of office space.

Steve Cummock and Drew Williams of NorthPeak Commercial Advisors represented the buyer in the deal.