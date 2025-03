LEADVILLE, COLO. — NorthPeak Commercial Advisors has arranged the sale of Inn the Clouds Hostel & Inn in Leadville. The asset traded for $1.5 million, or $108,286 per room. Located at 500 E. 7th St., the property offers 14 rooms. Dan Hawthorne of NorthPeak Commercial Advisors represented the undisclosed seller in the deal.