REBusinessOnline

NorthPeak Commercial Negotiates $12.9M Sale of Multifamily Property in Denver

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Multifamily, Western

2920-W-32nd-Ave-Denver-CO

Located at 2920 W. 32nd Ave. in Denver, the residential property features 41 apartments.

DENVER — NorthPeak Commercial Advisors has arranged the sale of an apartment building located at 2920 W. 32nd Ave. in Denver. The property traded for $12.9 million, or $641 per square foot. The names of the seller and buyer were not released.

The 27,932-square-foot residential building features 41 apartments.

Kevin Calame and Matt Lewallen of NorthPeak Commercial Advisors represented the buyer and seller of the transaction.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Multifamily 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Retail 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022
Sep
8
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Multifamily 2022
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  