NorthPeak Commercial Negotiates $12.9M Sale of Multifamily Property in Denver
DENVER — NorthPeak Commercial Advisors has arranged the sale of an apartment building located at 2920 W. 32nd Ave. in Denver. The property traded for $12.9 million, or $641 per square foot. The names of the seller and buyer were not released.
The 27,932-square-foot residential building features 41 apartments.
Kevin Calame and Matt Lewallen of NorthPeak Commercial Advisors represented the buyer and seller of the transaction.
