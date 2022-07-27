NorthPeak Commercial Negotiates $12.9M Sale of Multifamily Property in Denver

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Multifamily, Western

Located at 2920 W. 32nd Ave. in Denver, the residential property features 41 apartments.

DENVER — NorthPeak Commercial Advisors has arranged the sale of an apartment building located at 2920 W. 32nd Ave. in Denver. The property traded for $12.9 million, or $641 per square foot. The names of the seller and buyer were not released.

The 27,932-square-foot residential building features 41 apartments.

Kevin Calame and Matt Lewallen of NorthPeak Commercial Advisors represented the buyer and seller of the transaction.