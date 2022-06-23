NorthPeak Commercial Negotiates $19.8M Sale of Avon Apartments in Denver

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Multifamily, Western

Located in Denver, Avon Apartments features 99 units.

DENVER — NorthPeak Commercial Advisors has arranged the sale of Avon Apartments, a multifamily property located at 2850 and 2880 S. Federal Blvd. in Denver. The asset traded for $19.8 million, or $200,000 per unit. The names of the seller and buyer were not released.

Totaling 75,662 square feet, Avon Apartments features 99 units.

Scott Fetter and Joe Hornstein of NorthPeak Commercial Advisors represented the undisclosed buyer in the deal.