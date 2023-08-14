Monday, August 14, 2023
Located at 1115 Logan St. in Denver, the building features 28 residential units.
NorthPeak Commercial Negotiates $6.2M Sale of Apartment Building in Denver

by Amy Works

DENVER — NorthPeak Commercial Advisors has arranged the sale of a residential property located at 1115 Logan St. in Denver’s Capitol Hill neighborhood. The property traded for $6.2 million, or $221,428 per unit.

Situated in the Capitol Hill neighborhood, the 14,415-square-foot property features 28 multifamily units.

Greg Johnson and Conner Piretti of NorthPeak Commercial Advisors represented the undisclosed seller, while Justin Brockman and Chris Student of The Brockman Group represented the buyer in the deal.

