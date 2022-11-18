NorthPoint Breaks Ground on 3.3 MSF Industrial Park in Spartanburg, South Carolina

Preleasing for Building One and Building Two is underway at Spartan Enterprise Park, and completion is expected for fourth-quarter 2023. Colliers is handling the leasing assignment.

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Kansas City-based NorthPoint Development has broken ground on the first phase of Spartan Enterprise Park, a 310-acre industrial park in Spartanburg that will span nearly 3.3 million square feet upon completion. Phase I comprises two buildings spanning more than 1.3 million square feet, and future phases can accommodate an additional 1.9 million square feet of space.

The Colliers team of Garrett Scott, Brockton Hall and Dillon Swayngim helped facilitate the land purchase and will handle all leasing for the park on behalf of NorthPoint. Preleasing for Building One and Building Two is underway, and completion is expected for fourth-quarter 2023.

Spartan Enterprise Park is located at 2116 U.S. Highway 221/Chesnee Highway, which is less than one mile from I-85, four miles from downtown Spartanburg and approximately 20 miles from Inland Port Greer, Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport and BMW’s regional manufacturing plant.