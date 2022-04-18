NorthPoint Development Breaks Ground on 1.5 MSF Industrial Park in Kernersville, North Carolina

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — NorthPoint Development has broken ground on Piedmont Commerce Center, a 1.5 million-square-foot industrial park in Kernersville, about 10.6 miles from Winston-Salem. Construction is slated to be complete between the fourth quarter of 2022 and the first quarter of 2023. The expected development cost is $129 million.

Piedmont Commerce Center will be a four-building industrial park located at Macy Grove Road and Salem Parkway. The buildings will range from 246,489 square feet to 669,081 square feet. The project will bring 800 full-time jobs to the area, according to NorthPoint.

NAI Piedmont Triad is handling the marketing and leasing for Piedmont Commerce Center.