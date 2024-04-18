NorthPoint Development Breaks Ground on 954,701 SF Industrial Project in Pilesgrove, New Jersey

PILESGROVE, N.J. — Missouri-based NorthPoint Development has broken ground on a 954,701-square-foot industrial project in the Southern New Jersey community of Pilesgrove. Designed by studioNorth Architecture and built by Peak Construction Corp., the project represents the fourth building in the Turnpike 1 Trade Center development. Building features will include a clear height of 40 feet, 96 docks, four drive-in doors, 2,000 square feet of office space and parking for 536 cars and 244 trailers. Completion is scheduled for the fourth quarter.