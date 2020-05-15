REBusinessOnline

NorthPoint Development Launches Brokerage Firm in Kansas City

Posted on by in Industrial, Midwest, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, MO. — Local real estate development firm NorthPoint Development has launched Beyond Brokerage, a commercial real estate advisory firm. The brokerage will service the office, retail, industrial, land and multifamily sectors with experience in leasing, sales, site selection, consulting and investment transactions. NorthPoint began as a developer specializing in industrial and multifamily. Since its inception in 2012, the firm has grown to a family of seven companies spanning several industries.

