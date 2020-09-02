REBusinessOnline

NorthPoint Development Selects Cushman & Wakefield to Market Three Remaining Sites at Commerce Park Chicago

Posted on by in Illinois, Industrial, Leasing Activity, Midwest

Commerce Park Chicago is a Class A industrial park in Chicago’s Hegewisch neighborhood.

CHICAGO — NorthPoint Development has selected Cushman & Wakefield to market the three remaining sites at Commerce Park Chicago. The sites offer up to an additional 1.9 million square feet of Class A industrial space. Located at the former Republic Steel site in Chicago’s Hegewisch neighborhood, Commerce Park Chicago is a 2.4 million-square-foot industrial park. Larry Goldwasser, Jason West and Colin Green of Cushman & Wakefield will represent Kansas City-based NorthPoint in both for-lease and build-to-suit opportunities.

