NorthPoint Development to Build 859,000 SF Industrial Project in Metro Austin
KYLE, TEXAS — Kansas City-based NorthPoint Development will build Plum Creek Industrial Center, an 859,000-square-foot project that will be located on a 74-acre site in Kyle, a southern suburb of Austin. The Class A development will consist of four buildings that will be developed in two phases. Phase I will consist of two buildings totaling 440,000 square feet. Colliers International will handle leasing of the project, which will be NorthPoint’s first in the Austin area.
