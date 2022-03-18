NorthPoint Development to Build New Spec Industrial Project in Harper Woods, Michigan

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Michigan, Midwest

Eastland Commerce Center will consist of three buildings.

HARPER WOODS, MICH. — NorthPoint Development has unveiled plans to build Eastland Commerce Center in Harper Woods, a northeast suburb of Detroit. The speculative industrial project will consist of three buildings ranging from 200,000 to 536,000 square feet each. The development will be situated on an 80-acre site formerly occupied by Eastland Center shopping mall, which opened in 1957 and closed in late 2021. Joe Hamway and Greg Hudas of Signature Associates will market the project for lease. Pre-leasing is underway for Building 1, which will span up to 297,000 square feet and is slated for completion in early 2023. All three buildings are slated for completion by the end of 2023.