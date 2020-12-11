REBusinessOnline

NorthPoint Development to Redevelop Former Cadillac Stamping Plant in Detroit

The project scope includes the demolition of an abandoned factory and the construction of a new 684,000-square-foot industrial building.

DETROIT — NorthPoint Development and Michigan-based LoPatin & Co. have unveiled plans to redevelop the 44.8-acre former Cadillac stamping plant in Detroit. The project scope includes the demolition of an abandoned factory and the construction of a new 684,000-square-foot, Class A industrial building that will be geared toward automotive suppliers, advanced manufacturing and logistics users. The project is expected to generate a total private investment of $47.9 million and create 450 full-time jobs. The city and Michigan Strategic Fund are reimbursing $3.3 million for brownfield remediation work. The property has a history of manufacturing uses dating back to the early 1900s and requires extensive cleanup of the soil and asbestos removal in addition to high demolition costs, according to NorthPoint.

