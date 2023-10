FAIRFIELD, OHIO — NorthPoint Development is underway on Fairfield Trade Center in Fairfield, about 25 miles north of Cincinnati. The project comprises two buildings totaling 304,364 square feet and 313,833 square feet, respectively. Completion is slated for the second quarter of 2024. Doug Whitten of CBRE is handling leasing of the development, which is situated in proximity to major transportation arteries.