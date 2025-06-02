NorthPoint to Develop 1.1 MSF Spec Industrial Facility in Manchester, Pennsylvania

MANCHESTER, PA. — Missouri-based NorthPoint Development will build a 1 million-square-foot speculative industrial facility in Manchester, located roughly midway between York and Harrisburg. Designed by studioNorth Architecture with civil engineering work by SitePoint, the building will be the second within Manchester Commerce Park and will feature a clear height of 40 feet, 112 overhead doors, four drive-in doors and parking for 759 cars and 220 trailers. Peak Construction Corp. is the general contractor for the project, construction of which is slated for an early 2026 completion.