HAZLETON, PA. — Kansas City-based NorthPoint Development will build a 1 million-square-foot industrial project in Hazleton, located roughly midway between Allentown and Scranton in Luzerne County. The building will feature a clear height of 40 feet, 100 docks, four drive-in doors and parking for 839 cars and 360 trailers. The design team includes studioNorth Architecture and designBLD. Peak Construction Corp. is the general contractor. Completion is slated for the first quarter of 2025.