NorthPoint to Develop 2.2 MSF Foster Commerce Center Industrial Park in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — Kansas City-based NorthPoint Development will build Foster Commerce Center, a 2.2 million-square-foot industrial park that will be located about 10 miles east of downtown San Antonio. The six-building development will be constructed in phases, with the initial phase comprising two buildings totaling 650,000 square feet. NorthPoint Development expects the project to entail a total capital investment of $230 million and to create more than 1,000 new permanent jobs in addition to about 950 construction jobs. Construction is scheduled to begin before the end of the summer. Stream Realty Partners has been tapped to lease the development.

