NorthPointe Group, PLK Communities to Build 180-Unit Apartment Complex in Delhi Township, Ohio
DELHI TOWNSHIP, OHIO — A partnership between NorthPointe Group and PLK Communities is building Veridian Delhi Towne Square, a 180-unit apartment complex in Delhi Township, just west of Cincinnati. The project is the township’s first new, market-rate rental product in 40 years, according to the developers. PLK Construction will serve as general contractor, and PLK Communities will serve as property manager upon completion. The pet-friendly community will feature garden-style units that range in size from 600 to 1,600 square feet. The first units are slated for occupancy by summer 2023.
