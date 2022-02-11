NorthPointe Group, PLK Communities to Build 180-Unit Apartment Complex in Delhi Township, Ohio

Veridian Delhi Towne Square will offer one-, two- and three-bedroom units.

DELHI TOWNSHIP, OHIO — A partnership between NorthPointe Group and PLK Communities is building Veridian Delhi Towne Square, a 180-unit apartment complex in Delhi Township, just west of Cincinnati. The project is the township’s first new, market-rate rental product in 40 years, according to the developers. PLK Construction will serve as general contractor, and PLK Communities will serve as property manager upon completion. The pet-friendly community will feature garden-style units that range in size from 600 to 1,600 square feet. The first units are slated for occupancy by summer 2023.