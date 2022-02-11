REBusinessOnline

NorthPointe Group, PLK Communities to Build 180-Unit Apartment Complex in Delhi Township, Ohio

Posted on by in Development, Midwest, Multifamily, Ohio

Veridian Delhi Towne Square will offer one-, two- and three-bedroom units.

DELHI TOWNSHIP, OHIO — A partnership between NorthPointe Group and PLK Communities is building Veridian Delhi Towne Square, a 180-unit apartment complex in Delhi Township, just west of Cincinnati. The project is the township’s first new, market-rate rental product in 40 years, according to the developers. PLK Construction will serve as general contractor, and PLK Communities will serve as property manager upon completion. The pet-friendly community will feature garden-style units that range in size from 600 to 1,600 square feet. The first units are slated for occupancy by summer 2023.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Feb
22
InterFace Net Lease West 2022
Feb
23
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2022
Feb
24
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2022
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022
Mar
23
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2022
Apr
13
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  