Northpond Launches $200M Investment Partnership Targeting Unanchored Neighborhood Retail Centers

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO — Chicago-based real estate investor and operator Northpond Partners has partnered with a southeast U.S. pension fund to form Northpond Retail Partners, a $200 million investment vehicle. The fund will target the acquisition of unanchored neighborhood retail centers with an initial focus across the Southeast and select Sunbelt markets. As an all-cash buyer, the partnership will target properties housing convenience, necessity and service-oriented tenants. Categories typically include food and beverage, medical, fitness, and health and beauty. Northpond says the multi-tenant properties ideally contain smaller spaces ranging from 1,000 to 5,000 square feet per tenant.

