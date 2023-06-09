Friday, June 9, 2023
Construction at the Chadbourn Mill development in Charlotte’s Mill District is expected to be complete in 2024.
Northpond Partners Acquires Adaptive Reuse Development in Charlotte for $12.5M

by John Nelson

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Northpond Partners has acquired Chadbourn Mill, an adaptive reuse project underway at a 1930s-era textile mill located within Charlotte’s Mill District. Northpond purchased the property from Federal Capital Partners (FCP) for $12.5 million, with plans to develop retail and restaurant space.

Renovations will include the addition of two 7,000-square-foot patios and the installation of garage doors on the 18,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space at the property’s main building. Plans also include the addition of a lawn adjacent to the secondary, 2,100-square-foot retail building.

The corporate headquarters for software developer Ekos will continue to occupy the second floor of the main building. Southwick Architecture + Interiors will serve as architect, and White Point Partners remains a partner on the development. Construction is expected to be complete in 2024. Stream Realty Partners arranged the sale on behalf of FCP and White Point.

