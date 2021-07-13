REBusinessOnline

Northpond Partners Acquires Packard Place Office Building in Downtown Charlotte for $15.4M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, North Carolina, Office, Southeast

Packard Place

Packard Place is a five-story creative office building located at 222 South Church St. in downtown Charlotte, N.C.

CHARLOTTE, N.C — Northpond Partners has acquired Packard Place, a five-story creative office building located at 222 South Church St. in downtown Charlotte. Dunn Mileham and David Morris of Trinity Partners arranged the transaction on behalf of the seller, Packard Place Properties LLC, an entity owned by Sara and Dan Roselli. The sales price was $15.4 million.

After purchasing the 95,128-square-foot property in 2010, Sara and Dan Roselli founded The Garage at Packard Place, a nonprofit focused on providing Charlotte’s start-up and entrepreneurial community with technical, educational and business support. Currently 60 percent leased, Packard Place has served as home to the Arts & Science Council, Insight Enterprises, DealCloud, Sunlight Financial, Not Just Coffee and Ink n Ivy.

Northpond has selected architectural firm Gensler to lead the design for the property’s comprehensive common area renovations. Potential plans include the creation of an open lobby allowing for tenant connection and collaboration. Capital improvements are expected to begin later this year and be completed in second-quarter 2022.

Northpond has retained Maddy Howey and Tim Arnold of Trinity Partners to lease the property. Additionally, Trinity Partners will manage the property.

Northpond Partners is a Chicago-based real estate investment firm. This property is Northpond’s second Charlotte investment after its acquisition of the historic Latta Arcade building on South Tryon St. in March 2020.

