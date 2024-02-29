Thursday, February 29, 2024
Parkside Marketplace was 98 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including West Marine, Five Guys, AT&T and M&T Bank.
Northpond Partners Purchases Shopping Center in Richmond for $17.4M

by John Nelson

RICHMOND, VA. — Northpond Partners has acquired Parkside Marketplace, a 52,948-square-foot retail center in Richmond. The $17.4 million purchase marks the first acquisition for Northpond’s new $200 million investment vehicle, which is focused on retail centers in the Southeast and select Sun Belt markets. Tenants at the center, which was 98 percent leased at the time of sale, include West Marine, Five Guys, AT&T and M&T Bank. Catherine Spangler and Richard Thalhimer of Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer represented the seller, Stavins & Axelrod, in the transaction.

