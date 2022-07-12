REBusinessOnline

Northridge Capital Purchases 18-Story Gateway Plaza Office Tower in Downtown Richmond

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Office, Southeast, Virginia

Gateway Plaza is an 18-story trophy office building located at 800 E. Canal St. in downtown Richmond. Law firm McGuireWoods anchors the tower.

RICHMOND, VA. — Northridge Capital LLC has purchased Gateway Plaza, an 18-story trophy office building located at 800 E. Canal St. in downtown Richmond. The Washington, D.C.-based investor acquired the 328,581-square-foot property from an affiliate of New York-based LXP Industrial Trust for an undisclosed price. Chris Lingerfelt, Daniel Flynn, Ryan Clutter and Andrew Weir of JLL represented the seller in the transaction. Additionally, the buyer has retained JLL for leasing and property management services. Built in 2015, Gateway Plaza was 97.6 percent leased at the time of sale to legal, banking, energy products, financial services, real estate and consulting firms, including anchor McGuireWoods.

