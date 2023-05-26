Northridge Capital Sells Creative Office Building in Charlotte for $19.2M

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Northridge Capital, an independent real estate management firm based in Washington, D.C., has sold a historic creative office building in Charlotte’s FreeMoreWest submarket. An undisclosed real estate investment firm based in Charlotte purchased Grinnell Water Works, located at 1435 W. Morehead St., for $19.2 million. Alex Olofson of Stream Realty Partners and Jared Londry of PointBlank Ventures represented Northridge Capital in the transaction. Grinnell Water Works was built in 1930 and offers approximately 52,000 square feet of rentable office space across two floors. The asset was 70 percent leased at the time of sale.