Northside Hospital, Realty Trust Group Open 45,000 SF Medical Center in Snellville, Georgia

SNELLVILLE, GA. — Northside Hospital and Realty Trust Group (RTG) have opened a new 45,000-square-foot healthcare clinic in downtown Snellville, a suburb of Atlanta in Gwinnett County. RTG partnered with the Atlanta-based hospital system through the planning and development process, including land acquisition, zoning, design and construction phases. Northside is the operator of the two-story medical office, which features imaging, surgery and orthopedics services. Adjacent to the new medical center is a 7,500-squrae-foot sister building that houses an urgent care. The medical buildings are situated on a 4.6-acre site along Wisteria Drive within The Grove at Towne Center development.