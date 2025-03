SAN DIEGO — NorthStar Homes has purchased Canon Street Marina Center, a retail and office center in San Diego’s Point Loma Village submarket, from Canon Street Properties for $8.2 million. The transaction includes two adjacent properties located at 2810-2832 Cañon St. and and 1101-1111 Scott St. At the time of sale, the property was fully leased to nine tenants. Kyle Clark of Intersection CRE represented the seller, while Joe Virgilio of Strom Commercial represented the buyer in the deal.