Squire Hill Apartments offers shared amenities including a resort-style pool near the James Madison University campus in Harrisonburg, Va.
Northstar REIS Arranges $44.5M Sale of Student Housing Community Near James Madison University

by John Nelson

HARRISONBURG, VA. — Northstar REIS has arranged the $44.5 million sale of Squire Hill Apartments, a 504-bed student housing community located at 1443 Devon Lane near the James Madison University campus in Harrisonburg. Jack Stead of Northstar REIS represented the buyer, North Beacon Capital, and the seller, The Michaels Organization, in the transaction.

Squire Hill offers 189 units in one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom configurations. Shared amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, resort-style pool and hot tub, study area, picnic pavilion, coffee bar, clubhouse, conference space and a dog park.

