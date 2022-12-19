Northwell Health Signs 12,000 SF Medical Office Lease in Midtown Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — Northwell Health has signed a 12,000-square-foot lease at Plaza 57 Medical, a 16-story building in Midtown Manhattan. The tenant plans to take occupancy of the entire 10th floor in the third quarter of next year. Paul Wexler, Josef Yadgarov and Elliot Dennis of Wexler Healthcare Properties represented Northwell Health and the landlord, The Moinian Group, in the lease negotiations.