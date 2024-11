MELVILLE, N.Y. — Northwell Health, the state’s largest provider, has signed a 19,162- square-foot office and healthcare lease in the Long Island community of Melville. Northwell plans to operate a pharmacy center and administrative offices within the 55,686-square-foot building at 40 Melville Park Road, which is owned by locally based firm Simone Development Cos. Darren Leiderman of Colliers represented Northwell in the lease negotiations. Simone Development was self-represented.