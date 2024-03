LYNBROOK, N.Y. — Northwell Health, the state’s largest provider, has signed a 23,021-square-foot, full-building renewal on Long Island. Locally based firm Simone Development Cos. owns the three-story building at 733 Sunrise Highway in Lynbrook. The facility is home to physicians specializing in fields such as family medicine, cardiology, endocrinology, gastroenterology, pulmonology, urology and rheumatology. No third-party brokers were involved in the lease negotiations.