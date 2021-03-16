REBusinessOnline

Northwest Bank to Become Anchor Tenant at 3 Easton Oval in Columbus

Owner Alterra Real Estate Advisors recently completed a renovation of the office building, which was previously vacant.

COLUMBUS, OHIO — Northwest Bank has leased the top floor at 3 Easton Oval in Columbus and will have building signage. The owner of the office building, Alterra Real Estate Advisors, recently completed a renovation with new common areas, LED lighting, HVAC units with improved air quality, a new roof and solar panels. Northwest Bank joins accounting firm Brady Ware, which has leased half of a floor in the building. Alterra acquired the asset in December 2019.

