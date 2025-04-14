Northwest Healthcare Properties Sells Two-Building Medical Office Portfolio in Metro Tucson

TUCSON AND GREEN VALLEY, ARIZ. — Northwest Healthcare Properties has completed the sale of a medical office building portfolio in Tucson and Green Valley to MLL Capital for $6.1 million. The portfolio consists of Riverstone Medical Plaza and Green Valley Medical Plaza. Travis Ives, Gino Lollio and Tyler Morss of Cushman & Wakefield’s U.S. Healthcare Capital Markets team represented the seller in the deal. Additionally, Tom Neiman and Bryce Horner of Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR provided local advisory services for the transaction.

Built in 1998 and renovated in 2018, Riverstone Medical Plaza offers 18,976 square feet of single-tenant medical office space. Tucson Physician Group Holdings LLC fully occupies the building, which is located at 4892 N. Stone Ave.

Located at 1055 La Canada Drive in Green Valley, Green Valley Medical Plaza offers 23,746 square feet of multi-tenant medical office space. Originally built in 1992, the building was 98 percent leased to several small healthcare users at the time of sale.