Monday, April 14, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
1055-La-Canada-Dr-Green-Valley-AZ
Green Valley Medical Plaza offers 23,746 square feet of multi-tenant medical office space.
AcquisitionsArizonaHealthcareWestern

Northwest Healthcare Properties Sells Two-Building Medical Office Portfolio in Metro Tucson

by Amy Works

TUCSON AND GREEN VALLEY, ARIZ. — Northwest Healthcare Properties has completed the sale of a medical office building portfolio in Tucson and Green Valley to MLL Capital for $6.1 million. The portfolio consists of Riverstone Medical Plaza and Green Valley Medical Plaza. Travis Ives, Gino Lollio and Tyler Morss of Cushman & Wakefield’s U.S. Healthcare Capital Markets team represented the seller in the deal. Additionally, Tom Neiman and Bryce Horner of Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR provided local advisory services for the transaction.

Built in 1998 and renovated in 2018, Riverstone Medical Plaza offers 18,976 square feet of single-tenant medical office space. Tucson Physician Group Holdings LLC fully occupies the building, which is located at 4892 N. Stone Ave.

Located at 1055 La Canada Drive in Green Valley, Green Valley Medical Plaza offers 23,746 square feet of multi-tenant medical office space. Originally built in 1992, the building was 98 percent leased to several small healthcare users at the time of sale.

You may also like

Landmark, Westlake Capital Acquire 536,547 SF Office Campus...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 81,082 SF...

Stockbridge, Wilson Meany Receive $170M in Refinancing for...

Formosa Acquires 310,000 SF Office Campus in Newport...

Choice Hotels Opens Three Everhome Suites Locations in...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 266-Unit Self-Storage...

JLL Brokers Sale of 482-Unit Self-Storage Facility in...

CenterSquare Acquires 27,500 SF Shops at Cinco Ranch...

Gindi Equities Acquires 162-Unit Amber Valley Apartments in...