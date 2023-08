RHOME, TEXAS — The Northwest Independent School District has acquired a 33,550-square-foot warehouse that is situated within 114 Industrial Park, a 174-acre development located about 25 miles north of Fort Worth in Rhome. Owned by Dallas-based Realty Capital, 114 Industrial Park currently offers 150,000 square feet of shallow-bay industrial space, with a 136,500-square-foot building also under construction. George Curry of JLL represented Northwest ISD in the transaction.