Northwestern Cutlery Signs 5,000 SF Retail Lease in Chicago

Posted on by in Illinois, Leasing Activity, Midwest, Retail

The kitchen supply store will occupy space at 7138 W. Higgins Ave.

CHICAGO — Northwestern Cutlery has signed a 5,000-square-foot retail lease at 7138 W. Higgins Ave. in the Norwood Park neighborhood of Chicago. The kitchen supply store joins tenants such as Walter Lily Flowers, Made Men barber shop, Athletico Physical Therapy and Mather’s. Simeon Spirrison and George Spirrison of Adelphia Properties represented the undisclosed landlord in the lease transaction.

