Northwestern Mutual Divests of Cortona Park Assisted Living Community in Brentwood, California for $39.2M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Multifamily, Seniors Housing, Western

Located in Brentwood, Calif., Cogir of Brentwood features studio, one- and two-bedroom assisted living units for seniors.

BRENTWOOD, CALIF. — Northwestern Mutual has completed the sale of Cortona Park, an assisted living community in Brentwood, to a joint venture between Cogir and a national investment partner for $39.2 million. The buyer plans to rename the property Cogir of Brentwood.

Built in 2007, the community features studio, one- and two-bedroom units averaging 761 square feet. The pet-friendly apartments offer large floorplans with granite countertops, in-unit washers/dryers and private balconies.

Community amenities include a library, café/bistro, beauty shop, courtyard and garden, outdoor pool, theatre, billiards, fireside living room and a community room with meeting space. Additionally, the property features concierge services, a 24-hour security system, postal services, a business center, wireless internet access and special dietary services. Situated on 4.3 acres, the property is located at 150 Cortona Way.

Charles Bissell, Cody Tremper and Dean Ferris of JLL Capital Markets’ investment sales and advisory team represented the seller in the deal.

