Located at 2 River Road, The Ivy is one mile from The Chatham Train Station and 1.8 miles from The Summit Train Station.
LoansMultifamilyNew JerseyNortheast

Northwestern Mutual Provides $103M Loan for Refinancing of Northern New Jersey Apartment Building

by Taylor Williams

CHATHAM, N.J. — Northwestern Mutual has provided a $103 million loan for the refinancing of The Ivy, a 245-unit apartment building located in the Northern New Jersey community of Chatham. The newly constructed building offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units with an average size of 1,158 square feet. Amenities include a pool, outdoor lounge, multipurpose lawn, media screening room, private BBQ and dining areas, a fitness center, multiple social lounges, coworking lounges with private offices, sports simulators, a kids’ playroom and a dog run. Michael Klein, Thomas Didio Jr. and Ryan Carroll of JLL arranged the 10-year, fixed-rate loan on behalf of the borrower, locally based developer BNE Real Estate Group.

