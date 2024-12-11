Northwestern Mutual Provides $115M Loan for Refinancing of Hackensack Apartment Community

HACKENSACK, N.J. — Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Co. has provided a $115 million loan for the refinancing of Ivy & Green, a 389-unit apartment community in Hackensack. Ivy & Green was developed in phases over the last several years, with Phase I totaling 221 units and Phase II totaling 168 units. Residences come in studio, one- and two-bedroom floor and are furnished with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and individual washers and dryers. Select units have private balconies. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, coworking space, lounge, theater and music studio and a pet spa. Michael Klein, Thomas Didio, Thomas Didio Jr. and John Cumming of JLL arranged the eight-year, fixed-rate loan on behalf of the borrower, a partnership between Hornrock Properties and GTIS Partners.